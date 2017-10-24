{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    Most Popular

    1h ago

    Caterpillar reports revenue jump on soaring demand; raises forecast

    Rachit Vats, Reuters

    A Caterpillar excavator is displayed at the China Coal and Mining Expo 2013 in Beijing

    A Caterpillar excavator is displayed at the China Coal and Mining Expo 2013 in Beijing , Reuters

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N), the world's biggest construction and mining equipment maker, reported a 25-per-cent jump in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, driven by soaring demand for its construction equipment.

    The company also raised its 2017 revenue forecast for a third time this year.

    Profit attributable to common stockholders rose to US$1.06 billion, or US$1.77 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from US$283 million, or 48 cents US per share, a year earlier.

    Excluding restructuring costs, Caterpillar earned US$1.95 per share, compared with 85 cents US per share, a year earlier.

    Total sales and revenue rose to US$11.41 billion. 