Caterpillar reports revenue jump on soaring demand; raises forecast

Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N), the world's biggest construction and mining equipment maker, reported a 25-per-cent jump in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, driven by soaring demand for its construction equipment.

The company also raised its 2017 revenue forecast for a third time this year.

Profit attributable to common stockholders rose to US$1.06 billion, or US$1.77 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from US$283 million, or 48 cents US per share, a year earlier.

Excluding restructuring costs, Caterpillar earned US$1.95 per share, compared with 85 cents US per share, a year earlier.

Total sales and revenue rose to US$11.41 billion.