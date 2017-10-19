{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Commodities Videos

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    {{ currentStream.Desc }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    Most Popular

    1h ago

    Cenovus announces $1.3-billion asset sale in bid to pay down debt

    Noah Zivitz, Managing Editor, BNN

    Cenovus selling $1.3B in assets to pay down debt

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) is selling its Palliser oil and gas assets in Alberta to Torxen Energy and Schlumberger for $1.3 billion.

    It's the third major asset sale by Cenovus in the last month and a half as the company aims to pay down debt it took on to finance its $17.7-billion purchase of the majority of ConocoPhillips' Canadian assets.

    In September, Cenovus separately announced the $512-million sale of its Suffield assets and the divestment of its Pelican Lake heavy oil business for $975 million.

    “We continue to target between $4 billion and $5 billion in announced asset sale agreements by the end of the year, and we remain committed to returning to our long-term debt ratio target," CEO Brian Ferguson said in a press release Thursday.

    Cenovus added that it continues shopping around its Weyburn asset, with a sale expected before the end of the year, and it's also considering additional non-core asset sales.

    Ferguson is aiming to clean up his company's balance sheet before his scheduled retirement at the end of this month. Cenovus has said its outgoing CEO intends to serve as an advisor to the company's chairman until March 31, 2018.