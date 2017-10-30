Cenovus Energy has selected former TransCanada executive Alex Pourbaix as its next CEO.

Cenovus had been hunting for a new chief executive since June after Brian Ferguson announced his plan to retire at the end of this month.

Pourbaix spent 27 years at TransCanada, most recently as chief operating officer, before he left the company in May.

"On behalf of the board, I am pleased to welcome Alex to the Cenovus team. He has an impressive track record of value creation and a reputation as an outstanding leader who inspires and empowers teams to succeed while demanding accountability and results,” Cenovus Chair Patrick Daniel said in a press release.

Pourbaix will step into the top job on Nov. 6. Ferguson’s last day as CEO will be Nov. 2.

More to come