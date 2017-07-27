{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    2h ago

    Cenovus Energy posts profit in second quarter

    Reuters

    Cenovus Energy, Fort McMurray, Alberta

    A warning sign at the Cenovus Energy Christina Lake Steam-Assisted Gravity Drainage project 120 km south of Fort McMurray, Alberta

    Oil producer Cenovus Energy Inc reported a profit in the second quarter, compared to a year-ago loss, helped by its recent purchase of ConocoPhillips' Canadian oil-sands assets.

    Cenovus reported a net profit of $2.64 billion, or $2.37 per share in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of $267 million or 5 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

    Production jumped 65 per cent to 436,929 barrels of oil equivalent per day, Cenovus said.