Cenovus Energy posts profit in second quarter

Oil producer Cenovus Energy Inc reported a profit in the second quarter, compared to a year-ago loss, helped by its recent purchase of ConocoPhillips' Canadian oil-sands assets.

Cenovus reported a net profit of $2.64 billion, or $2.37 per share in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of $267 million or 5 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Production jumped 65 per cent to 436,929 barrels of oil equivalent per day, Cenovus said.