    2h ago

    CGI Group reports Q4 profit down from year ago due to one-time charges

    The Canadian Press

    CGI Group Executive Chairman Serge Godin

    CGI Group Executive Chairman Serge Godin adjusts his glasses in Montreal on Feb. 1, 2005. , THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

    MONTREAL -- CGI Group Inc. says its fourth-quarter profit fell compared with a year ago as it was hit by one-time costs.

    The consulting services firm says it earned $208.5 million or 70 cents per diluted share for the quarter, down from $274.4 million or 89 cents per share a year ago,

    The most recent quarter included $65.3 million in restructuring costs and $1.9 million in acquisition-related and integration costs.

    Excluding those charges, CGI says it earned $275.7 million or 93 cents per share for the quarter.

    Revenue in the quarter totalled $2.61 billion, up from $2.58 billion.

    CGI (GIBa.TO) provides technology and business consulting services around the world.
     