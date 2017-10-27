{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    Most Popular

    3h ago

    Chevron profit misses estimates on output decline; shares dip

    Ernest Scheyder, Reuters

    FILE PHOTO: File photo of a Chevron gas station sign in Del Mar, California

    FILE PHOTO: File photo of a Chevron gas station sign in Del Mar, California

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    HOUSTON  - Chevron Corp reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit on Friday as U.S. production slipped, offsetting a rise in oil and natural gas prices.

    Shares of the San Ramon, California-based company fell 1.2 per cent to $117 in premarket trading. The stock has gained less than 1 per cent this year.

    Net income in the third quarter was $1.95 billion, or $1.03 per share, compared with $1.28 billion, or 68 cents per share, a year earlier.

    Excluding one-time items, Chevron earned 85 cents per share. By that measure, analysts expected earnings of 98 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

    Despite the miss, Chevron said its results were moving in the right direction, with spending on large projects being scaled back.

    "We continue to see improvement in the underlying pattern of earnings and cash flow," said Chief Executive John Watson, who will retire early next year.

    Chevron's operations were largely not affected by Hurricane Harvey, which tore through the western U.S. Gulf Coast region in August.

    Production grew 8 per cent to 2.7 million barrels of oil equivalent per day.

    In the United States, Chevron said its rising Gulf of Mexico and Permian Shale output was offset by natural declines in wells elsewhere. Production increased outside the United States. 