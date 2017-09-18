3h ago
China cracking down on intellectual property violations to protect foreign investors
Reuters,
BEIJING — China's commerce ministry on Monday unveiled a four-month crackdown, running from September until the end of 2017, to protect the intellectual property rights of companies with foreign investors.
In a statement on its website, the ministry said China would target theft of business secrets, knockoffs of well-known brands, the trade of goods in violation of intellectual property rights and take steps to protect copyrighted material.