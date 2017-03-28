{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    Most Popular

    4h ago

    Chinese tech giant Tencent takes 5% stake in Tesla

    Rishika Sadam , Reuters

    FILE PHOTO: A Tesla logo hangs on a building outside of a Tesla dealership in New York

    FILE PHOTO: A Tesla logo hangs on a building outside of a Tesla dealership in New York

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) said on Tuesday that Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings Ltd 0700.HK has invested $1.78 billion in the electric carmaker for a 5 per cent stake.

    Tencent, best known for its WeChat mobile app, has been investing in a number of sectors, including gaming, entertainment, cloud computing and online financing.

    Tencent now owns more than 8 million shares in Tesla as of March 24, the carmaker said, making the Chinese company one of its biggest shareholders. 

    Elon Musk-led Tesla has been raising capital as it readies for the launch of its mass-market Model 3 sedan.

    The company raised about $1.2 billion by selling common shares and convertible debt earlier this month.

    Musk is Tesla's top shareholder, with a stake of about 21 per cent as of Dec. 31.

    Tesla's shares were up 1.7 per cent at $274.76 in premarket trading on Tuesday.

     