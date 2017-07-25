Chipotle profit more than doubles, shares surge

LOS ANGELES -- Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc's (CMG.N) profit more than doubled on stronger sales, fewer giveaways and lower labor costs as the burrito seller tries to win back customers after food safety lapses tarnished its brand.

The company's shares rose nearly three per cent in after-hours trading on Tuesday, a turnaround from last week when the Denver-based chain suffered yet another setback after it had to briefly close a restaurant in Virginia due to a health scare and a separate cleanliness issue at a Dallas venue.

"Recent events ... have shown that we still have a lot of opportunity to improve our operations and deliver the outstanding experience that our customers expect," Chipotle Chief Executive Steve Ells said in a statement.

Net income for the quarter was US$66.7 million, or US$2.32 per diluted share, compared with the year earlier profit of US$25.6 million, or 87 cents US per diluted share.

Restaurant-level operating margins improved to 18.8 per cent from 15.5 per cent a year earlier, helped by improved sales and reduced use of labor. Marketing and promotional expenses also declined as the company cuts back on giveaways aimed at luring back customers.

Revenue rose 17.1 per cent to US$1.17 billion.

Sales at restaurants open at least 13 months were up 8.1 per cent increase in sales at restaurants open at least 13 months, less than the 9.5 per cent gain expected by analysts polled by Consensus Metrix.

The company's stock had flirted around US$750 before sales-crushing food safety issues in 2015, where outbreaks of E. coli, Salmonella and Norovirus linked to its restaurants, sickened hundreds of customers in the United States.

Chipotle shares were up 2.7 per cent at US$357.90 in extended trading.