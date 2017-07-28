VANCOUVER -- Former British Columbia premier Christy Clark will resign as leader of the provincial Liberal party.

Clark made her intentions known in a brief statement.

She says she informed her caucus colleagues about her decision to leave as leader effective Aug. 4.

Clark says she's proud of everything she has accomplished, including working to make B.C. the leader in Canada's economy and creating more than 200,000 jobs.

She calls the province's protection of the Great Bear Rainforest "British Columbia's gift to the world."

Clark led her party to a 43-seat win in the 87-seat legislature in the May election, but the government lost a confidence vote after the New Democrats and Greens formed an agreement to govern.

She says she's certain that B.C.'s best days are ahead and residents can achieve anything they set their minds to through "hard work, determination and perseverance."

#BREAKING: Christy Clark is resigning as leaders of BC Liberals. More information to come. #bcpoli pic.twitter.com/RX5oD7SsKo — CTV Vancouver (@CTVVancouver) July 28, 2017

