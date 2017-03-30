CIBC boosted its takeover offer for Chicago-based PrivateBancorp on Thursday in a bid to salvage a deal that was thrown into doubt by the run-up in bank stock share prices since the U.S. election.

CIBC has agreed to pay US$24.40 in cash and 0.4176 of a share for each Bancorp share. Under the original terms of the deal established in June, CIBC was set to pay US$18.80 in cash and 0.3657 of a share.

The revised takeover agreement is valued at US$4.9 billion.

"We are pleased to have reached an amended agreement with PrivateBancorp," said CIBC CEO Victor Dodig in a statement. "The quality of its management team and its focus on building a client-first culture make PrivateBancorp an excellent fit with CIBC."

