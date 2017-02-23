CIBC raises dividend after beating profit expectations

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

TORONTO - Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO), Canada's fifth-biggest lender, reported a 13 per cent rise in first-quarter earnings buoyed by growth in its retail, wealth management and capital markets businesses.

Net income, excluding one-off items, for the quarter ended Jan. 31 rose to $1.17 billion, or $2.89 per share. Analysts on average had forecast earnings of $2.59 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The bank is also boosting its dividend 3 cents per share to $1.27.

"CIBC delivered strong performance across retail and business banking, wealth management and capital markets," Chief Executive Victor Dodig said in a statement.

Its retail and business banking division made net income, before one-off items, of $709 million, up from $686 million a year earlier.

Its capital markets business reported net income of $371 million, up from $244 million.

During a conference call, Dodig addressed the uncertainty surrounding his bank’s proposed $4.9-billion takeover of Chicago-based PrivateBancorp (PVTB.O). That transaction was announced last year, but a shareholder vote in December was scrapped amid the run-up in Bancorp’s stock after the U.S. election.

“Our U.S. strategy continues to be intact and that is to expand our foothold in the U.S.,” Dodig said. “We are always going to act in the best interest of our shareholders. We will be disciplined, we will be patient, and we have plenty of organic growth potential.”

-- With files from BNN