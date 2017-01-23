STOUGHTON, Sask. - A pipeline has leaked about 200-thousand litres of crude oil onto agricultural land near the southeastern Saskatchewan community of Stoughton.

About 170-thousand litres have been recovered since the spill was detected Friday.

The land where the spill happened is part of the Ocean Man First Nation.

A company called Tundra Energy Marketing is handling the cleanup.

Tundra says in an email that it's not yet known where the oil is leaking from.

But it says since it owns a pipeline near the leak, it has taken the lead in cleaning up the oil.

Doug MacKnight, assistant deputy minister of Economy, says there are several pipelines in the area.

He also says he can't confirm which pipeline was involved.

MacKnight could not say how long it will take to remediate the land and says the oil is not entering any creeks or streams.

He says the government was notified about the spill on Friday, but details were only made public Monday when the volume of the spill became clear.