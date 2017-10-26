Colin Stewart, CEO and portfolio manager at JC Clark Limited

FOCUS: North American large caps

MARKET OUTLOOK

We are growing increasingly cautious with respect to equity markets and continue to reduce risk. The end of central bank easing, elevated equity market valuations, and low levels of volatility (implying investor complacency), collectively suggest added caution is warranted at the current time. We plan to maintain a defensive posture and focus our attention on only the highest quality businesses. While we continue to believe the U.S. economic backdrop is reasonably positive, we suspect much of this good news is now priced into equities and investors will have opportunities to deploy cash at better prices in the months ahead.

TOP PICKS

TRICON CAPITAL GROUP (TCN.TO)

Most recent purchase in early October at $10.30 a share

Leading real estate investor/developer with focus on U.S. market

Recent acquisition of Silver Bay realty is transformational and makes TCN the fourth-largest public single-family rental business in North America

Single-family rental is a highly fragmented market with significant growth opportunities, steady cash flow, and provides a way for investors to participate in recovering U.S. residential real estate

Trades at a significant discount to estimated net asset value of approximately $13 a share; recent pullback provides buying opportunity

POLARIS INFRASTRUCTURE (PIF.TO)

Most recent purchase one week ago at $15.75 a share

Developer/operator of renewable power that currently owns a geothermal project in Nicaragua

Long-term power-purchase agreement (PPA) with Nicaraguan government – important source of power for country

Recent drilling success has allowed company to expand production and grow cash flow

Trades at a substantial discount to other power producers (5x EV/EBITDA, double digit FCF yield) – comparable multiples in the 8x-12x range

Attractive dividend yield of 4.3 per cent (and low payout ratio)

GREENSPACE BRANDS (JTR.V)

Most recent purchase a few months ago at approx. $1.45 a share

Organic food producer with a number of attractive brands such as Central Roast, Rolling Meadows, Kiju Juice and Love Child

Strong distribution presence in large Canadian retailers (Loblaws, Sobey’s, Wal-Mart, etc.) where organic foods continue to gain more shelf space

Profitability will continue to improve as company gains scale

Growing revenue and attractive brands make Greenspace an acquisition target

Trades at approx. 1x forward EV/Revenue (compared to peers/precedent transactions at 2x or more)



DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND TCN N N Y PIF N N Y JTR N N Y

PAST PICKS: OCTOBER 25, 2016

MAPLE LEAF FOODS (MFI.TO) - sold position from funds a couple of months ago

Then: $30.29

Now: $33.07

Return: 9.18%

Total return: 10.61%

AIR CANADA (AC.TO) - sold position from funds earlier in 2017

Then: $12.86

Now: $26.41

Return: 105.33%

Total return: 105.33%

IBI GROUP (IBG.TO)

Then: $6.64

Now: $7.40

Return: 11.45%

Total return: 11.45%

TOTAL RETURN AVERAGE: 42.46%