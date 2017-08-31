NEW YORK - Colonial Pipeline, the biggest U.S. fuel system, said on Thursday its main lines east of Lake Charles, Louisiana remain operational, modifying its previous statement that would suspend service on the lines due to Storm Harvey.

The company said fuel lines between Houston and Hebert, Texas remain down due to the storm, but were expected to return to service Sunday. It said deliveries east of Lake Charles are dependent on ability to get supplies as refineries remain shuttered.

Of the 26 refineries that connect to the Colonial system, 13 are located between Houston and Lake Charles.

The company did not disclose volumes of fuel currently moving east of Lake Charles.