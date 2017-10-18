{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    Amazon would save $1.5B a year in salaries if new HQ in GTA: Clark

    The Ontario Liberal government's privatization czar and former TD Bank CEO Ed Clark

    The Ontario Liberal government's privatization czar and former TD Bank CEO Ed Clark , THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marta Iwanek

    TORONTO — The man heading up Ontario's bid to lure Amazon to the province says the tech giant would save $1.5 billion a year in lower salaries for tech workers by locating in the Greater Toronto area.

    Ed Clark, Premier Kathleen Wynne's business adviser, said the region offers highly-trained talent at a savings when compared to most U.S. jurisdictions.

    But Clark says Ontario's bid will not contain billions in new financial incentives.

    Clark says the province plans to ramp up training for students in technology and science disciplines that will help Ontario even if it doesn't land Amazon.

    The online retail giant announced earlier last month that it is hunting for a second North American office, saying it would spend $5-billion to build the new headquarters to house as many as 50,000 employees.

    Cities have until tomorrow to apply through a special website, and Amazon said it will make a final decision next year.