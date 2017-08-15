Home Depot reports higher revenue, beating expectations

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

ATLANTA — Home Depot is reporting second-quarter earnings of US$2.67 billion, or US$2.25 per share.

That beat Wall Street expectations by 4 cents per share, according to a poll by Zacks Investment Research.

The Atlanta home-improvement retailer posted revenue of US$28.11 billion, also exceeding analyst projections of US$27.84 billion.

Shares of The Home Depot Inc. have increased 15 per cent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 10 per cent. The stock has increased 13 per cent in the last 12 months.