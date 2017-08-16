{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    Most Popular

    1h ago

    Trump criticizes Amazon: 'Doing great damage to retailers'

    The Associated Press

    FILE PHOTO: Amazon boxes are seen stacked for delivery in the Manhattan borough of New York City

    FILE PHOTO: Amazon boxes are seen stacked for delivery in the Manhattan borough of New York City

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »


    WASHINGTON  President Donald Trump is renewing his attacks on e-commerce giant Amazon, and he says the company is 'doing great damage to tax paying retailers.'

    Trump tweets that 'towns, cities and states throughout the U.S. are being hurt - many jobs being lost!'

    The president has often criticized the company and CEO Jeff Bezos, who also owns The Washington Post.

    Many traditional retailers are closing stores and blaming Amazon for a shift to buying goods online. But the company has been hiring thousands of warehouse workers on the spot at job fairs across the country. Amazon has announced goal of adding 100,000 full-time workers by the middle of next year.