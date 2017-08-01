{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    2h ago

    Joe Fresh to expand into plus-size market this fall

    TORONTO - Joe Fresh is expanding into the plus-size market.

    The affordable apparel brand says additional sizing will be introduced in its fall collection.

    Womenswear will be available in sizes 0 to 22 and XS to 3X, up from the current upper size limit of 14 and XL.

    New designs will include floral pieces and moto jackets. It all launches online and in-stores Aug. 11.

    Joe Fresh introduces the new sizes as specialty retailers including Addition Elle, Penningtons and Torrid cater to full-figured women.

    The Loblaw-owned company says all sizes will have the same price. 

     