​Competition watchdog announces lawsuit against HBC, alleging deceptive pricing

OTTAWA -- Canada's competition watchdog says it's suing Hudson's Bay Co. (HBC.TO) over alleged deceptive pricing practices.

The Competition Bureau issued a statement alleging HBC offered mattresses and foundations sold together at grossly inflated regular prices.

The agency accuses HBC of then advertising deep discounts on the sleep sets to suggest significant deals for customers.

The bureau says the company has engaged in that practice throughout Canada since at least March 2013.

It also alleges HBC misled consumers by suggesting it was selling its remaining inventory during clearance and end-of-line promotions, while ordering sleep sets to fulfil each new purchase.

"We take compliance with all laws and regulations very seriously, and we believe our mattress pricing process is fair, competitive and in line with industry standards and the Competition Act," Tiffany Bourre, HBC's director of corporate communications, wrote in a statement to BNN. "We disagree with the Competition Bureau’s position and will vigorously oppose the application to the Competition Tribunal. Hudson’s Bay offers an exceptional shopping experience, including top-of-the-line products and leading customer service."

--With files from BNN