Conservatives top Liberals, but Trudeau still seen as best PM: Poll

Canadians may be ready for a change of government, despite many seeing Justin Trudeau as the best current option to be Prime Minister, according to an Angus Reid Institute poll.

Survey results released Thursday show 45 per cent of respondents believe the Liberal Party should be replaced by a different party. However, only 36 per cent of respondents said that the Conservative Party would be a more favourable option to Trudeau’s Liberals, which garnered 33 per cent support in the poll.

Trudeau remained the most popular option among those surveyed for the Prime Minister’s job, with 33 per cent of respondents giving him a vote of confidence. Only 18 per cent voiced support for Conservative leader Andrew Scheer, while 32 per cent of respondents admitted to being unsure.

However, Scheer was chosen as the leader best suited to deal with the economy, earning support from 29 per cent of respondents. Trudeau only got 24 per cent support on his economic policy.

Though health care topped the list of most important issues facing Canada today with 24 per cent support, the rest of top five most pressing concerns all had something to do with Canadians’ wallets.

The deficit and government spending was voted second-most important (22 per cent), followed by the economy (also 22), taxes (18) and jobs/unemployment (15).