    Constellation Brands takes 9.9% stake in Canopy Growth

    Constellation Brands buys 9.9% stake in Canopy Growth for $245M

    One of the world's largest alcohol conglomerates is throwing its backing behind Canada's largest licensed cannabis producer.

    Constellation Brands announced on Monday it will invest $245 million in Canopy Growth (WEED.TO) in exchange for a 9.9 per cent stake in the Smith Falls, Ont.-based company.

    The two companies said they'll work together to make cannabis-based drinks for distributions in jurisdictions where those products are legal.

    "In Constellation we have a strategic ally that will join us as we lead the global cannabis sector into the future," said Canopy CEO Bruce Linton in a press release.

    "We have also strengthened our balance sheet to fund the ambitious expansion efforts we have planned heading into 2018 – a year that will see unprecedented growth in medical and adult-use opportunities."

    Under the terms of the agreement, Constellation will receive 18,876,901 Canopy shares priced at $12.98 each, along with warrants to purchase the same number of shares at the same price.

    "Canopy Growth has a seasoned leadership team that understands the legal, regulatory and economic landscape for an emerging market that is predicted to become a significant consumer category in the future," said Constellation Brands CEO Rob Sands in a press release.

    Infor Financial served as financial advisor to Canopy on the deal, which is seen closing on or around Nov. 2.

     

