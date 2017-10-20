FORT MCMURRAY, Alta. — An Alberta labour spokesman says a contract worker has died at Suncor Energy's Millennium oilsands mine north of Fort McMurray.

Trent Bancarz said a man in his 30s was digging a trench this morning when he was buried.

His name has not been released.

The man was employed by Aecon (ARE.TO) Mining.

"We are deeply saddened to confirm a fatality has occurred at an Aecon project in Fort McMurray, Alberta," Aecon Group CEO John M. Beck told BNN via email.

"Operations for the project have been put on hold, and we will work closely with Alberta Occupational Health and Safety in respect of the incident. We will also undertake a thorough investigation into the matter. Our sympathies and prayers are with our employee’s family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time," Beck said.

Suncor (SU.TO) spokeswoman Sneh Setal says the worker died on the site.

She says no one else was injured and all workers are accounted for.

"Early this morning, our personnel responded to an incident in a portion of the Millennium mine where the individual was working. Unfortunately this person was pronounced deceased at the scene," Setal said from Calgary.

"We are extending our sincerest and deepest condolences to the person's family, friends and co-workers."

Bancarz said Suncor notified the department.

RCMP are investigating along with occupational health and safety officials.

With files from BNN