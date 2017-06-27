{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    Most Popular

    1h ago

    Corus Entertainment posts $66.7M profit, boosted by Shaw acquisition

    The Canadian Press

    Atrium at Corus Quay

    Atrium at Corus Quay , Image by Richard Johnson, provided by Corus Entertainment

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    TORONTO - Corus Entertainment Inc. (CRJb.TO) had a $66.7-million profit in its third quarter, as last year's acquisition of the Global TV network and a host of specialty channels helped boost revenue.

    The Toronto-based company had $461.6 million of revenue for the three months ending May 31.

    That's up from $360.8 million in last year's fiscal third quarter, when Corus completed the purchase of Shaw Media through a $2.65 billion deal that closed April 1, 2016.

    If Corus had owned Shaw Media for last year's entire third quarter, revenue would have been up three per cent.

    Corus says this year's fiscal third quarter had 33 cents per share of net income or 35 cents per share after adjustments.

    During the comparable period last year, Corus had a net loss of $15.8 million or 10 cents per share.
     