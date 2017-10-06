Costco shares fall on worries new grocery delivery service eating into margins

Groceries, while a low-margin business, bring more customers into stores, and major players including Wal-Mart and Target Corp have poured millions into the area as they look to boost store traffic as well as online sales.

Competition has further tightened since Amazon bought Whole Foods and reduced prices at the upmarket grocer in August, a move which has hit Wal-Mart and Kroger hardest in terms of lost customers.

Galanti said Whole Foods' price cuts had not impacted Costco and that it had not reduced its in-store prices in response to the deal.

"[Costco's] new online delivery initiatives improve its competitive offering and could drive increased engagement with millennials," Jefferies analyst Daniel Binder wrote in a note.

The retailer said it was lowering online prices and adding more high-end and well-known brands such as GE appliances and Spyder skiing apparel to its ecommerce site.

"Costco made e-commerce a core part of its earnings call for the first time in memory," Susquehanna analyst Bill Dreher said. "We believe this shows a new focus on a key engine of growth."