Aggrieved Canadian owners of emissions-cheating Volkswagens have until September 1, 2018 to settle with the company over its Dieselgate scandal. Canadian courts have approved a nationwide settlement for vehicles equipped with the 2.0-litre TDI engine, including the 2009-15 Jetta, the 2010-13 & 2015 Golf and Beetles produced from 2013-15.

Eligible Vehicles 2009-15 VW Jetta 2009 VW Jetta Wagon 2010-13 & 2015 VW Golf 2012-15 VW Passat 2013-15 VW Beetle 2010-14 VW Golf Wagon 2015 VW Golf Sportwagon 2010-13 and 2015 Audi A3

Those who purchased their vehicles before September 18, 2015, are able to submit a claim for a trio of options: a buyback of the vehicle plus cash, a trade-in towards the purchase of a new VW or Audi plus cash, or an emissions modification, extended emissions warrantee and cash. Those who purchased their car after that date are only eligible for the third option.

Claims can be submitted at vwcanadasettlement.ca