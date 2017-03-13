CPPIB to invest $325M in logistics ventures in Singapore

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is committing $325 million towards warehouses and other logistics investments in Singapore and Indonesia, in partnership with the Logos Property Group and the Caisse de depot's real estate arm.

It's the first time the Toronto-based CPPIB has invested alongside Logos, an Australian real estate investment manager that focuses on logistics properties in the Asia Pacific region.

In Singapore, CPP Investment Board will initially commit $200 Singapore dollars ($190.2 million) for the Logos Singapore Logistics Venture.

In Indonesia, CPPIB will initially commit $134.4 million to the Logos Indonesia Logistics Venture.

CPPIB and the Caisse's Ivanhoe Cambridge real estate arm will each own 48 per cent of each venture and the remaining equity will be owned by Logos, which has its headquarters in Sydney.

Montreal-based Ivanhoe Cambridge made a strategic investment in Logos last year, following their collaboration on two China-focused ventures announced in 2015 and 2016.