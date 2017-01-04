Craig Porter, senior portfolio manager at LOGiQ Asset Management

Focus: Resource stocks

TOP PICKS

WHITECAP RESOURCES (WCP.TO)

The company is a mid-size dividend-paying oil producer with properties in Saskatchewan and Alberta. Due to their strong balance sheet and investor faith in management, the company was able to acquire a number of assets at low prices during the energy downturn. The company looks to grow production by about 10 per cent per share each year, while paying out a modest dividend.

TORC OIL & GAS (TOG.TO)

Also a mid-sized dividend payer with light oil properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company’s largest shareholder is the Canada Pension Plan who has been willing to provide financial backing for acquisitions in the past. The company is one of the few below $50 per barrel that can maintain production, do some exploration work and pay a dividend all within the confines of cash flow.

TOURMALINE OIL (TOU.TO)

The company is run by one of the best management teams in the energy patch (who also own 25 per cent of the company). Since starting the company in 2009 they have built their production up to around 200,000 BOE (barrels of oil equivalent) per day. They recently re-acquired assets from Shell that had been sold by their previous company, which should take corporate production up to 320,000 BOE per day by 2018. Management has also done an exceptional job at bringing down well costs, having seen a 30-to-40-per-cent drop in drilling and completion costs over the last year, enabling a number of their plays to become more economic than most U.S. shale plays.



PAST PICKS: NOVEMBER 21, 2016

TOURMALINE OIL (TOU.TO)

See Top Picks.

Then: $37.59

Now: $34.84

Return: -7.31%

TR: -7.31%

SEVEN GENERATIONS ENERGY (VII.TO)

A similar story as Tourmaline: A high-growth company that produces liquids-rich natural gas out of the Montney formation. Their properties are south of Grand Prairie, Alberta. Their production is forecast to be around 180k BOE per day in 2017. Due to cost containment and the high liquids content of their natural gas, the company’s Nest play is one of the lowest-cost supplies in North America. Due to their strong balance sheet, the company recently acquired a large land package in their core area off Paramount Resources for a little under $2 billion, which will help fuel future growth.

Then: $31.30

Now: $30.99

Return: -0.99%

TR: -0.99%

NEVSUN RESOURCES (NSU.TO)

The company has been operating the Bisha Mine in Eritrea for the last five years, spinning out a lot of cash. They are currently entering the zinc-rich part of the deposit, which is the base metal that we feel has the best fundamentals in the near term. They recently bought Reservoir Minerals who owned a high-grade copper-gold deposit in Serbia, which they will develop into a mine with the help of the cash flow from their existing property. The company also pays a dividend of a little over five per cent.

Then: $4.11

Now: $4.30

Return: +4.50%

TR: +5.81%

TOTAL RETURN AVERAGE: -0.83%

