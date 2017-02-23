Crescent Point CEO denies facing activist pressure

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    Crescent Point Energy Corp (CPG.TO) CEO Scott Saxberg issued a firm denial when asked whether activist interest was behind a recent share price surge.

    “We always welcome feedback and engagement with our shareholders – we have not, in our entire history, ever been approached by an activist and that is all I can say about that,” Saxberg said in a conference call discussing the company’s quarterly earnings on Thursday.

    Crescent Point shares surged as much as 7.7 per cent last Friday, amid a report from the newsletter DealReporter that a U.S. activist had the company on its radar.

    Prominent M&A lawyer Walied Soliman also told BNN Wednesday that he didn’t think there was anything to the claims.

    “I think it’s been a total echo chamber, people talking at each other. I’ve seen zero evidence of anything real happening there,” Soliman told BNN.

    Crescent Point reported a bigger quarterly loss from a year earlier, mainly hurt by one-time charges of about $457 million.

    Crescent Point is so cheap — how can you not buy it?: Middlefield Capital

    Rob Lauzon, deputy chief investment officer at Middlefield Capital says that he recently bought more Crescent Point shares and adds that the stock is undervalued.

    The oil and gas producer's net loss widened to $510.6 million, or 94 Canadian cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $382.4 million, or 76 cents per share, a year earlier.

    The quarter also included an unrealized loss on derivatives of $138.7 million. Crescent recorded one-time charges of about $589.4 million in the year ago quarter.

    Total average production fell 6.3 per cent to 165,097 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the quarter.

    - With files from Reuters