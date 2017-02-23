Canada's Crescent Point Energy Corp (CPG.TO) reported a bigger quarterly loss from a year earlier, mainly hurt by one-time charges of about $457 million.

The oil and gas producer's net loss widened to $510.6 million, or 94 Canadian cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $382.4 million, or 76 cents per share, a year earlier.

The quarter also included an unrealized loss on derivatives of $138.7 million. Crescent recorded one-time charges of about $589.4 million in the year ago quarter.

Total average production fell 6.3 per cent to 165,097 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the quarter.