Crescent Point posts quarterly profit helped by higher oil prices, more production

Canadian oil and gas producer Crescent Point Energy Corp posted a quarterly profit on Thursday, compared with a year-earlier loss, helped by higher realized oil prices and an increase in production.

The company's net income was $83.6 million, or 15 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of $226.1 million, or 45 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Total production rose to 175,615 barrels of oil equivalent per day from 167,218 a year earlier.