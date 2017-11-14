{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    Most Popular

    2h ago

    Crude by rail shipments 'coming alive': CP

    Allison Lampert, Reuters

    The Canadian Pacific railyard is pictured in Port Coquitlam, B.C. February 15, 2015

    The Canadian Pacific railyard is pictured in Port Coquitlam, British Columbia February 15, 2015 , Reuters

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    MONTREAL - Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP.TO) is watching shipments of crude by rail which are now "coming alive a little bit," the company's chief marketing officer told a Toronto transportation conference on Tuesday.

    CP, Canada's second-largest railroad, reported a better-than-expected profit for the third quarter in October on higher shipments of crude oil, coal and potash.

    In 2015 Canadian rail companies were forced to slash rates for shipping crude to revive an industry rocked by the rout in global oil prices.