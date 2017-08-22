David Baskin, president of Baskin Wealth Management

Focus: North American large caps

MARKET OUTLOOK

North American markets have been unsteady, reflecting the political uncertainty surrounding the Trump administration. Recent weakness is hardly surprising given the almost unbroken rise in equity prices over the past eight years, leading to what many market observers view as extended prices and poor values. Our view is that while the markets can generally be seen as expensive, pockets of good value remain, particularly in those sectors which have not fully participated in the bull market, which has favoured growth stories over value. We expect interest rates to rise in Canada and likely in the U.S. during the remaining months of 2017, but we do not view these minor increases as significant impediments, although they will likely have some impact on higher-yielding stocks, and certainly on longer-dated bonds.

TOP PICKS

STELLA JONES (SJ.TO)

VANGUARD FTSE DEVELOPED ALL CAP EX NORTH AMERICA INDEX ETF (VIU.TO)

BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA (BNS.TO)



DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND SJ N N Y VIU N N Y BNS Y Y Y



PAST PICKS: APRIL 12, 2016

BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT (BAMa.TO)

Then: $41.87

Now: $49.30

Return: 17.71%

Total return: 19.95%

TORONTO-DOMINION BANK (TD.TO)

Then: $54.97

Now: $64.28

Return: 16.93%

Total return: 22.40%

KEYERA (KEY.TO)

Then: $39.84

Now: $36.45

Return: -8.50%

Total return: -3.13%

TOTAL RETURN AVERAGE: 13.07%



DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND BAMa Y Y Y TD Y Y Y KEY N N Y