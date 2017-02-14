2h ago
David Burrows' Top Picks: February 14, 2017
BNN.ca Staff
David Burrows, president and chief investment strategist at Barometer Capital Management
Focus: North American large caps
_______________________________________________________________
MARKET OUTLOOK
Since February, economic data, price behaviour in the market and leadership have slowly been improving. We made new all-time highs in July [with the S&P 500]. The cyclicals that are leading the markets started to lead in June, signalling a transition from a market driven by interest rates to one driven by earnings. The groups that have been leading since then are the groups that led through the election period and then of course made new all-time highs again almost every day over the last few days.
At this point, the work that we do that looks at the internal behaviour in the market is showing steady improvement; there’s no deterioration, earnings growth is coming in a little ahead of expectation. And what you want to always look for in a strengthening market is low correlation, which means that stocks are behaving unlike one another — it’s not everything acting the same.
TOP PICKS
MORGAN STANLEY (MS.N)
Last bought at $44.64 on Feb. 10.
DOW CHEMICAL CO. (DOW.N)
Last bought at $60.54 on Feb. 10.
HOME DEPOT (HD.N)
Last bought at $138.72 on Feb. 9.
|DISCLOSURE
|PERSONAL
|FAMILY
|PORTFOLIO/FUND
|MS
|Y
|Y
|Y
|DOW
|Y
|Y
|Y
|HD
|Y
|Y
|Y
PAST PICKS: FEBRUARY 18, 2016
ALPHABET (GOOGL.O)
- Then: $697.35
- Now: $822.34
- Return: 17.92%
- TR: 17.92%
GENERAL ELECTRIC (GE.N)
- Then: $29.08
- Now: $29.97
- Return: 3.06%
- TR: 6.26%
SHERWIN-WILLIAMS (SHW.N)
- Then: $254.78
- Now: $254.78
- Return: 20.67%
- TR: 22.14%
TOTAL RETURN AVERAGE: 15.36%
|DISCLOSURE
|PERSONAL
|FAMILY
|PORTFOLIO/FUND
|GOOGL
|Y
|Y
|Y
|GE
|N
|N
|N
|SHW
|N
|N
|N
FUND PROFILE: BAROMETER GLOBAL MACRO POOL CLASS F
PERFORMANCE AS OF JANUARY 31, 2017:
- 1 month: Fund -1.5%, Index* -0.1%
- 1 year: Fund 19.6%, Index* 2.3%
- 3 years: Fund 16.9%, Index* 3.0%
* Index: Barclays Global Macro Index
* Fund returns are based on reinvested dividends and net of fees
TWITTER: @barometerca
WEBSITE: www.barometercapital.ca