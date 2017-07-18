David Burrows, president and chief investment strategist at Barometer Capital Management

Focus: North American large caps

MARKET OUTLOOK

“We’re in a pretty good market, and when you’re in a decent market you want to be able to take advantage of it. I think there [are] a lot of people who question whether the market should be as strong as it is. I think there [are] a lot of people who are not as engaged as they should be. But the sun shines from time to time and you need to take advantage of it when it does.”

“On the negative side, I think you continue to have to be careful of some of the big sectors in the Canadian market. I still think you have to be careful of energy, as weak as it’s been. You could get a tactical trade anytime but still, it looks very weak. I think we have to be careful of retail … I think we have to be careful of some of the defensive sectors that could be at risk if, as we believe, long-term rates slowly move higher.”

TOP PICKS

MASTEC (MTZ.N) – Last bought 07/06/2017 at $46.00

D.R. HORTON (DHI.N) – Last bought 07/10/2017 at $36.67

BROADCOM (AVGO.O) – Last bought 06/08/2017 at $253.92



PAST PICKS: JULY 19, 2016 David Burrows - Past Picks David Burrows of Barometer Capital reviews his past picks: Texas Instruments, Sherwin-Williams and McDonald's. TEXAS INSTRUMENTS (TXN.O) Then: $64.94

Now: $81.77

Return: +25.91%

TR: +29.14% SHERWIN-WILLIAMS (SHW.N) Then: $309.00

Now: $357.65

Return: +15.74%

TR: +17.07% MCDONALD’S (MCD.N) Then: $126.50

Now: $154.41

Return: +22.06%

TR: +25.65% TOTAL RETURN AVERAGE: +23.95%

