David Burrows, president and chief investment strategist at Barometer Capital Management

Focus: North American large caps
_______________________________________________________________

MARKET OUTLOOK
“We’re in a pretty good market, and when you’re in a decent market you want to be able to take advantage of it. I think there [are] a lot of people who question whether the market should be as strong as it is. I think there [are] a lot of people who are not as engaged as they should be. But the sun shines from time to time and you need to take advantage of it when it does.”

“On the negative side, I think you continue to have to be careful of some of the big sectors in the Canadian market. I still think you have to be careful of energy, as weak as it’s been. You could get a tactical trade anytime but still, it looks very weak. I think we have to be careful of retail … I think we have to be careful of some of the defensive sectors that could be at risk if, as we believe, long-term rates slowly move higher.”

TOP PICKS

MASTEC (MTZ.N) – Last bought 07/06/2017 at $46.00

D.R. HORTON (DHI.N) – Last bought 07/10/2017 at $36.67

BROADCOM (AVGO.O) – Last bought 06/08/2017 at $253.92
 

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND
MTZ Y Y Y
DHI Y Y Y
AVGO Y Y Y


PAST PICKS: JULY 19, 2016

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS (TXN.O)

  • Then: $64.94
  • Now: $81.77
  • Return: +25.91%
  • TR: +29.14%

SHERWIN-WILLIAMS (SHW.N)

  • Then: $309.00
  • Now: $357.65
  • Return: +15.74%
  • TR: +17.07%

MCDONALD’S (MCD.N)

  • Then: $126.50
  • Now: $154.41
  • Return: +22.06%
  • TR: +25.65%

TOTAL RETURN AVERAGE: +23.95%
 

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND
TXN N N N
SHW Y Y Y
MCD Y Y Y


FUND PROFILE: BAROMETER TACTICAL BALANCED POOL – CLASS F

PERFORMANCE AS OF JUNE 30, 2017:

  • 1 month: Fund* -1.8%, Index** -1.5%
  • 1 year: Fund* 10.9%, Index** 6.7%
  • 3 years: Fund* 8.1%, Index** 3.4%

* Based on reinvested dividends and net of fees
** Index: Globe Tactical Balanced Peer Index


TOP HOLDINGS AND WEIGHTINGS

  1. Air Canada: 3.45%
  2. Apple: 3.32%
  3. Veresen: 3.26%
  4. Microsoft: 3.24%
  5. CIBC Preferred Shares (4.4% Series 45): 2.99%


