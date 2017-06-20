David Burrows, president and chief investment strategist at Barometer Capital Management

Focus: North American large caps

MARKET OUTLOOK

"I think that people who know us know that we try to do two things: One is to find industries or sectors or themes where there's a structural shift taking place that benefits the sector and allows it to be revalued, and we try to stay away from the groups that have some kind of structural challenge. Clearly, over the last three years, four years, there's been a fairly significant structural headwind to the energy industry, which doesn't appear to be going away. This work that's being done with fracking in the Permian has created a whole bunch of barrels of oil in production. And it's cheap and it's coming readily and so it's a real headwind for the industry."

TOP PICKS

OWENS CORNING (OC.N)

Last purchased on June 9, 2017 at $64.6866

REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS (REGN.O)

Last purchased on June 15, 2017 at $467.295

MICROSOFT (MSFT.O)

Last purchased on June 13, 2017 at $70.1208



DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND OC Y Y Y REGN Y Y Y MSFT Y Y Y



PAST PICKS: JUNE 14, 2016

HONEYWELL (HON.N)

Then: $114.85

Now: $134.90

Return: 17.45%

TR: 20.00%

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB (BMY.N)

Then: $73.10

Now: $56.12

Return: -23.22%

TR: -21.20%

BROADCOM LTD. (AVGO.O)

Then: $158.99

Now: $241.10

Return: 51.64%

TR: 54.81%

TOTAL RETURN AVERAGE: 17.87%

