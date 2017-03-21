David Burrows, president and chief investment strategist at Barometer Capital Management

Focus: North American large caps

MARKET OUTLOOK

We’re in a bull market. When corrections do come in bull markets, they’re swift, they can be painful for a few days, but they’re over, generally, pretty quickly. People have made a big deal about the fact that we haven’t had a one per cent down move in a hundred and some odd days, and actually if you went back and looked at history, this happened about 10 times over the last 30 years, and the returns that came three months, six months, nine months, 12 months afterwards were way above average … So there’s lots of nervous holders right now, lots of people all over the Internet talking about, ‘Is [the] market making an all-time high and is it done?’ And the reality is that the most difficult thing in a bull market is to stay positioned … [The] market continues to look very constructive and it would be healthy to have a few sloppy days. But the key themes that are in place in this market are firmly in place, and I don’t see any end to them in the near term.

TOP PICKS

ADOBE SYSTEMS (ADBE.O) – January 23, 2017 at $111.44

BANK OF AMERICA (BAC.N) – March 10, 2017 at $25.15

ALBEMARLE CORPORATION (ALB.N) – March 6, 2017 at $101.94



DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND ALB Y Y Y BAC Y Y Y ADBE Y Y Y



PAST PICKS: MARCH 15, 2016

PAYPAL (PYPL.O)

Then: $39.27

Now: $42.64

Return: +8.58%

TR: +8.58%

REPUBLIC SERVICES (RSG.N)

Then: $47.45

Now: $62.58

Return: +31.88%

TR: +35.10%

FRANCO-NEVADA (FNV.TO)

Then: $81.43

Now: $87.56

Return: +7.52%

TR: +9.01%

TOTAL RETURN AVERAGE: +17.56%



DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND PYPL N N N RSG N N N FNV N N Y



FUND PROFILE: BAROMETER TACTICAL BALANCED POOL (CLASS F)

PERFORMANCE AS OF FEBRUARY 28, 2017:

1 month: Fund 2.1%, Index* 2.0%

1 year: Fund 15.2%, Index* 11.3%

3 years: Fund 10.4%, Index* 4.3%

* Index: Globe Tactical Balanced Peer Index

* Based on reinvested dividends and net of fees



TOP HOLDINGS AND WEIGHTINGS

US: BAC - 3.42% US: AAPL - 3.40% US:MSFT - 3.09% CA: CM - 3.03% CA: AQN - 3.00%