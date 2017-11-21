1h ago
David Burrows' Top Picks: November 21, 2017
BNN.ca Staff
Full episode: Market Call Tonight for Tuesday, November 21, 2017
David Burrows, president and chief investment strategist at Barometer Capital Management
FOCUS: North American large caps
TOP PICKS
BANK OF AMERICA (BAC.N) - Traded October 20, 2017 at $82.48
DOWDUPONT (DWDP.N) - Traded November 20, 2017 at $27.06
MICROSOFT (MSFT.O) - Traded October 10, 2017 at $71.63
|DISCLOSURE
|PERSONAL
|FAMILY
|PORTFOLIO/FUND
|BAC
|Y
|Y
|Y
|DWDP
|Y
|Y
|Y
|MSFT
|Y
|Y
|Y
PAST PICKS: DECEMBER 13, 2016
BANK OF AMERICA (BAC.N)
- Then: $22.61
- Now: $26.74
- Return: 18.28%
- Total return: 19.63%
DOWDUPONT (DWDP.N) – formerly Dow Chemical
- Then: $67.18
- Now: $71.35
- Return: 6.20%
- Total return: 6.79%
MICROSOFT (MSFT.O)
- Then: $62.98
- Now: $83.73
- Return: 32.94%
- Total return: 35.90%
TOTAL RETURN AVERAGE: 20.77%
|DISCLOSURE
|PERSONAL
|FAMILY
|PORTFOLIO/FUND
|BAC
|Y
|Y
|Y
|DWDP
|Y
|Y
|Y
|MSFT
|Y
|Y
|Y
FUND PROFILE
Barometer Global Macro Pool Class F
Performance as of: October 31, 2017
1 Month: 7.6% fund, 1.6% index
1 Year: 28.4% fund, 8.4% index
3 Year: 17.9% fund, 1.5% index
*Index: Globe and Mail Peer Group Average
TOP HOLDINGS AND WEIGHTINGS
- SPDR KBW Bank ETF: 6.4%
- Market Vectors India Small-Cap Index ETF: 5.8%
- iShares Dow Jones U.S. Brok-Dea. Ind. ETF: 5.5%
- Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund: 5.4%
- SPDR Series Trust: 5.4%
WEBSITE: www.barometercapital.ca