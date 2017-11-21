David Burrows, president and chief investment strategist at Barometer Capital Management
FOCUS: North American large caps
_______________________________________________________________

TOP PICKS

David Burrows' Top Picks

David Burrows, president and chief investment strategist at Barometer Capital Management, discusses his top picks: Bank of America, DowDuPont and Microsoft.

BANK OF AMERICA (BAC.N) - Traded October 20, 2017 at $82.48

DOWDUPONT (DWDP.N) - Traded November 20, 2017 at $27.06

MICROSOFT (MSFT.O) - Traded October 10, 2017 at $71.63

 

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND
BAC Y Y Y
DWDP Y Y Y
MSFT Y Y Y

PAST PICKS: DECEMBER 13, 2016

David Burrows' Past Picks

David Burrows, president and chief investment strategist at Barometer Capital Management, discusses his past picks: Bank of America, DowDuPont and Microsoft.

BANK OF AMERICA (BAC.N)

  • Then: $22.61
  • Now: $26.74
  • Return: 18.28%
  • Total return: 19.63%

DOWDUPONT (DWDP.N) – formerly Dow Chemical

  • Then: $67.18
  • Now: $71.35
  • Return: 6.20%
  • Total return: 6.79%

MICROSOFT (MSFT.O)

  • Then: $62.98
  • Now: $83.73
  • Return: 32.94%
  • Total return: 35.90%

TOTAL RETURN AVERAGE: 20.77%

 

FUND PROFILE
Barometer Global Macro Pool Class F
Performance as of: October 31, 2017

1 Month: 7.6% fund, 1.6% index
1 Year: 28.4% fund, 8.4% index
3 Year: 17.9% fund, 1.5% index

*Index: Globe and Mail Peer Group Average

TOP HOLDINGS AND WEIGHTINGS

  1. SPDR KBW Bank ETF: 6.4%
  2. Market Vectors India Small-Cap Index ETF: 5.8%
  3. iShares Dow Jones U.S. Brok-Dea. Ind. ETF: 5.5%
  4. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund: 5.4%
  5. SPDR Series Trust: 5.4%

WEBSITE: www.barometercapital.ca