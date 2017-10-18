David Burrows, president and chief investment strategist at Barometer Capital Management
FOCUS: North American large caps
TOP PICKS

David Burrows, President and Chief Investment Strategist at Barometer Capital Management discusses his Top Picks: Morgan Stanley, NextEra Energy and FedEx.

MORGAN STANLEY (MS.N)
Most recent purchase: Sept 27th at US$47.92.

NEXTERA ENERGY (NEE.N)
Most recent purchase: August 29th at US$150.55.

FEDEX (FDX.N)
Most recent purchase: October 11th at US$222.46.
 

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND
MS Y Y Y
NEE Y Y Y
FDX Y Y Y

PAST PICKS: NOVEMBER 22, 2016

David Burrows, President and Chief Investment Strategist at Barometer Capital Management discusses his Past Picks: JPMorgan, Texas Instruments and Ingersoll-Rand.

JPMORGAN (JPM.N)

  • Then: $78.53
  • Now: $98.10
  • Return: 24.92%
  • Total return: 27.74%

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS (TXN.O)

  • Then: $74.40
  • Now: $93.33
  • Return: 25.44%
  • Total return: 27.81%

INGERSOLL-RAND (IR.N)

  • Then: $75.62
  • Now: $91.12
  • Return: 20.49%
  • Total return: 22.92%

TOTAL RETURN AVERAGE: 26.15%
 

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND
JPM Y Y Y
TXN N N N
IR N N N

FUND PROFILE
Barometer Global Macro Pool Class F
Performance as of: September 30, 2017

1 Month: 6.7% fund, 1.3% index
1 Year: 13.1% fund, 4.7% index
3 Year: 17.9% fund, 8.2% index

*Index: Globe Alternative Strategies Peer Index
*Net of fees and based on reinvested dividends

TOP HOLDINGS AND WEIGHTINGS

  1. iShares S&P North American Technology Semiconductor: 6.5%
  2. SPDR Series Trust: 6.2%
  3. First Trust AlphaDEX: 5.9%
  4. iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index: 5.8%
  5. Global Robotics & Automation: 5.3%


WEBSITE: www.barometercapital.ca