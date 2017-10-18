34m ago
David Burrows' Top Picks: October 18, 2017
BNN.ca Staff
David Burrows, president and chief investment strategist at Barometer Capital Management
FOCUS: North American large caps
TOP PICKS
MORGAN STANLEY (MS.N)
Most recent purchase: Sept 27th at US$47.92.
NEXTERA ENERGY (NEE.N)
Most recent purchase: August 29th at US$150.55.
FEDEX (FDX.N)
Most recent purchase: October 11th at US$222.46.
|DISCLOSURE
|PERSONAL
|FAMILY
|PORTFOLIO/FUND
|MS
|Y
|Y
|Y
|NEE
|Y
|Y
|Y
|FDX
|Y
|Y
|Y
PAST PICKS: NOVEMBER 22, 2016
JPMORGAN (JPM.N)
- Then: $78.53
- Now: $98.10
- Return: 24.92%
- Total return: 27.74%
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS (TXN.O)
- Then: $74.40
- Now: $93.33
- Return: 25.44%
- Total return: 27.81%
INGERSOLL-RAND (IR.N)
- Then: $75.62
- Now: $91.12
- Return: 20.49%
- Total return: 22.92%
TOTAL RETURN AVERAGE: 26.15%
|DISCLOSURE
|PERSONAL
|FAMILY
|PORTFOLIO/FUND
|JPM
|Y
|Y
|Y
|TXN
|N
|N
|N
|IR
|N
|N
|N
FUND PROFILE
Barometer Global Macro Pool Class F
Performance as of: September 30, 2017
1 Month: 6.7% fund, 1.3% index
1 Year: 13.1% fund, 4.7% index
3 Year: 17.9% fund, 8.2% index
*Index: Globe Alternative Strategies Peer Index
*Net of fees and based on reinvested dividends
TOP HOLDINGS AND WEIGHTINGS
- iShares S&P North American Technology Semiconductor: 6.5%
- SPDR Series Trust: 6.2%
- First Trust AlphaDEX: 5.9%
- iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index: 5.8%
- Global Robotics & Automation: 5.3%
WEBSITE: www.barometercapital.ca