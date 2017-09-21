David Burrows, president and chief investment strategist at Barometer Capital Management

FOCUS: North American Large Caps

MARKET OUTLOOK

Better than average U.S. equity performance in the seasonally weak period of August and September reflect an improving economic environment, positive earnings revisions and cautious investor sentiment. Going into the fourth quarter our technical breadth models are constructive as are credit conditions. We expect inflation pressure in U.S. to pick up as slack in the economy is shrinking and employment growth continues. We expect a slow rise in bond yields over the next 12 months. Market leadership is focused in reflationary sectors namely financials, industrials, basic materials and technology.



TOP PICKS

BANK OF AMERICA (BAC.N) - Last purchased on Sept 20, 2017 at US$25.20

CATERPILLAR (CAT.N) - Last purchased on September 19, 2017 at US$124.63

DOWDUPONT (DWDP.N) - Last purchased on September 13, 2017 at US$68.61



DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND BAC N N Y CAT N N Y DWDP N N Y PAST PICKS David Burrows' Past Picks David Burrows, president and chief investment strategist at Barometer Capital Management, reviews his past picks: JPMorgan Chase, Alphabet and Pioneer Natural Resources. JP MORGAN CHASE (JPM.N) Then: $67.17

Now: $95.19

Return: 41.71%

Total return: 44.08%​ ALPHABET "C" SHARES (GOOG.O) Then: $779.96

Now: $933.20

Return: 19.64%

Total return: 19.64% TOTAL AVERAGE RETURN: 13.41%

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND JPM N N Y GOOG N N Y PXD N N Y

FUND PROFILE

BAROMETER TACTICAL BALANCED POOL

PERFORMANCE AS OF AUGUST 31, 2017

1 Month: 2.22% Pool, 0.98% Index*

1 Year: 7.25% Pool, 3.75% Index*

3 year: 6.65% Pool, 4.89% Index*

5 year: 9.34% Pool, 7.70% Index*

* Index: 25% MSCI All World Total Return Index / 25% S&P/TSX Composite Total Return Index / 50% FTSE TMX Canada Universe Bond Index

TOP HOLDINGS AND WEIGHTINGS

Hydro One ( H.TO ) 4% CV 30SEP27 Air Canada ( AC.TO ) 3.91% Apple ( AAPL.O ) 3.56% Teck Resources ( TECKb.TO ) 3.31 % Microsoft ( MSFT.O ) 3.19%

WEBSITE: www.barometercapital.ca