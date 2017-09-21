3h ago
David Burrows' Top Picks: September 21, 2017
BNN.ca Staff
David Burrows, president and chief investment strategist at Barometer Capital Management
FOCUS: North American Large Caps
MARKET OUTLOOK
Better than average U.S. equity performance in the seasonally weak period of August and September reflect an improving economic environment, positive earnings revisions and cautious investor sentiment. Going into the fourth quarter our technical breadth models are constructive as are credit conditions. We expect inflation pressure in U.S. to pick up as slack in the economy is shrinking and employment growth continues. We expect a slow rise in bond yields over the next 12 months. Market leadership is focused in reflationary sectors namely financials, industrials, basic materials and technology.
TOP PICKS
BANK OF AMERICA (BAC.N) - Last purchased on Sept 20, 2017 at US$25.20
CATERPILLAR (CAT.N) - Last purchased on September 19, 2017 at US$124.63
DOWDUPONT (DWDP.N) - Last purchased on September 13, 2017 at US$68.61
|DISCLOSURE
|PERSONAL
|FAMILY
|PORTFOLIO/FUND
|BAC
|N
|N
|Y
|CAT
|N
|N
|Y
|DWDP
|N
|N
|Y
PAST PICKS
JP MORGAN CHASE (JPM.N)
- Then: $67.17
- Now: $95.19
- Return: 41.71%
- Total return: 44.08%
ALPHABET "C" SHARES (GOOG.O)
- Then: $779.96
- Now: $933.20
- Return: 19.64%
- Total return: 19.64%
TOTAL AVERAGE RETURN: 13.41%
|DISCLOSURE
|PERSONAL
|FAMILY
|PORTFOLIO/FUND
|JPM
|N
|N
|Y
|GOOG
|N
|N
|Y
|PXD
|N
|N
|Y
FUND PROFILE
BAROMETER TACTICAL BALANCED POOL
PERFORMANCE AS OF AUGUST 31, 2017
1 Month: 2.22% Pool, 0.98% Index*
1 Year: 7.25% Pool, 3.75% Index*
3 year: 6.65% Pool, 4.89% Index*
5 year: 9.34% Pool, 7.70% Index*
* Index: 25% MSCI All World Total Return Index / 25% S&P/TSX Composite Total Return Index / 50% FTSE TMX Canada Universe Bond Index
TOP HOLDINGS AND WEIGHTINGS
- Hydro One (H.TO) 4% CV 30SEP27
- Air Canada (AC.TO) 3.91%
- Apple (AAPL.O) 3.56%
- Teck Resources (TECKb.TO) 3.31 %
- Microsoft (MSFT.O) 3.19%
WEBSITE: www.barometercapital.ca