David Cockfield, managing director and portfolio manager, Northland Wealth Management

Focus: Canadian equities and ETFs

_______________________________________________________________

MARKET OUTLOOK:



Equity markets in North America should continue to rise. Donald Trump’s first speech to the U.S. Congress smoothed a number of ruffled feathers and reinforced his pro-business strategies. Canadian investors remain concerned about the prospect of a 20-per-cent import tax. However it makes little sense to apply such a tax to commodities as this simply adds to U.S. manufacturing costs. If oil and other commodities are tax exempt, Canada has a major plus. In the manufacturing sector, automotive companies are so integrated that applying a tax would be very difficult. Many Canadian manufacturers also have facilities south of the border, so they again have some protection. So far Trump’s references to Canada have been favourable, which is quite different than references to China, Mexico and Germany. A separate positive trade deal with Canada is a distinct possibility.

TOP PICKS:

SNC-LAVALIN (SNC.TO):

Last purchased in February at $54.30

With offices in over 50 countries, SNC-Lavalin is a world-class engineering and construction company. The company is well placed to benefit from various countries — including Canada and the U.S.—contemplating major infrastructure expenditures. Recent weakness in the stock price has brought it down to its 200-day moving average, with a level that has been a buying opportunity in the past.

TD BANK (TD.TO):

Last purchased in February at $69.01

The second-largest Canadian chartered bank is focused on retail banking with significant operations in the U.S. Washington’s move to reduce regulations hampering U.S. banks should help TD improve its profitability in the country. TD’s stock appreciation has lagged that of its Canadian counterparts, offering a buying opportunity. A good dividend yield of 3.2 per cent plus the prospect of a future dividend increase makes the bank’s stock attractive.

ISHARES S&P/TSX CAPPED COMPOSITE INDEX FUND (XIC.TO)

Last purchased in February at $24.62

This ETF allows investors to participate in the TSX as a whole. Performance tracks the S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index net of expenses. Management fees are only 0.05 per cent.

Because the fund is dominated by the largest Canadian corporations, the risk factor in owning Canadian equities is reduced to simple market risk. This is a good holding for nervous investors who still want to participate in Canada’s long-term growth.

Disclosure Personal Family Portfolio/Fund SNC Y Y Y TD N N Y XIC N N Y

PAST PICKS: MARCH 4, 2016

SNC-LAVALIN GROUP (SNC.TO)

Then: $46.44

Now: $54.54

Return: +17.44%

TR: +19.80%

SCOTIABANK (BNS.TO)

Then: $59.50

Now: $79.40

Return: +33.45%

TR: +39.32%

BMO LOW VOLATILITY CANADIAN EQUITY ETF (ZLB.TO)

Then: $26.65

Now: $29.05

Return: +9.66%

TR: +12.33%

TOTAL RETURN AVERAGE: +23.81%

Disclosure Personal Family Portfolio/Fund SNC Y Y Y BNS Y Y Y ZLB N N Y

