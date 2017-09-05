{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    5h ago

    Delta shares drop as airline cuts passenger unit revenue outlook

    Ankit Ajmera, Reuters

    Delta Air Lines

    Passengers check in at a counter of Delta Air Lines in Mexico City, Mexico, August 8, 2016. , Reuters

    Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N) on Tuesday cut its forecast for passenger unit revenue, a closely watched performance metric, for the current quarter due to slower than anticipated recovery in fares for last-minute flights.

    The No. 2 U.S. airline by passenger traffic said it now expects third-quarter passenger unit revenue, which compares sales to flight capacity, to rise 2-3 per cent.

    It had previously forecast an increase of 2.5-4.5 per cent.

    Delta also cut its operating margin forecast to 16.5-17.5 per cent from 18-20 per cent for the quarter.

    The company's shares were down 1.7 per cent at US$46.71 in premarket trading.