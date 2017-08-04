There's a 'whiff' of coordination between central banks: Sprott Asset Management

Popular BNN guest Dennis Mitchell is leaving Sprott Asset Management in the wake of a management-led buyout.

SPR & Co., the operating company set up as result of that transaction, announced Mitchell's exit, along with the departure of co-Chief Investment Officer Scott Colbourne, on Thursday.

“We thank Scott and Dennis for their contributions and wish them all the best in their future endeavors,” said SPR & Co. Managing Partner John Wilson in a statement, which noted Mitchell and Colbourne will “pursue other professional opportunities.”

Mitchell joined Sprott Asset Management in September 2015 after abruptly parting ways with Sentry Investments.