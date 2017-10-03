{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    Most Popular

    1h ago

    DHX Media reviewing strategic alternatives, including possible sale

    The Canadian Press

    Teletubbies, DMX

    Teletubbies dolls, from left, Laa Laa, Dipsy, Tinky Winky, and Po are shown in New York in this Feb. 10, 1999 file photo. , THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Stuart Ramson

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    HALIFAX -- DHX Media Ltd. (DHXb.TO) says it has launched a review of strategic alternatives including the possible sale of all or part of the company.

    The children's entertainment company says it has formed a special committee of independent directors to consider and evaluate its various options.

    The company says its board has not set a timetable for the process nor has it made any decisions related to any alternatives.

    It noted that there could be no assurance that the review will result in a transaction.

    Shares in DHX were hammered last week after the company reported disappointing financial results.

    DHX signed a deal earlier this year to add the Peanuts and Strawberry Shortcake brands to its other properties, which include rights to the Teletubbies, Inspector Gadget and Degrassi.