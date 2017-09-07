{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    Disney's profit warning drags down media stocks

    Reuters

    FILE PHOTO: Disney's CEO Bob Iger holds a news conference at Shanghai Disney Resort as part of the three-day Grand Opening events in Shanghai

    Disney's CEO Bob Iger holds a news conference at Shanghai Disney Resort , Reuters

    Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) Chief Executive Bob Iger said the company's earnings per share for this year will roughly be in line with what it reported last year, CNBC reported, sending its shares down 3 per cent.

    Disney earned US$5.72 per share last year. Analysts are expecting the company to earn US$5.88 this year, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

    Iger was speaking at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2017 Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference. (http://cnb.cx/2eKr3x6)

    Disney could not be immediately reached for comment.

    The company's stock fell nearly 3 percent to $98.56, making it the biggest percentage loser on the Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI>.