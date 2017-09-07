Dollarama quarterly profit rises on increased customer spending; shares surge

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

Dollarama Inc (DOL.TO) reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit for the ninth straight quarter, as customers on average spent more at its stores.

The Montreal-based company said the average checkout bill climbed 5.9 per cent in the second quarter ended July 30.

Dollarama, which raised its product price ceiling to $4 last year, said on Thursday that same-store sales rose 6.1 per cent.

The company also raised its fiscal 2018 gross margin forecast to 38 per cent to 39 per cent, from 37.5 per cent to 38.5 per cent.

Dollarama's net income rose to $131.8 million, or $1.15 per share, from $106.4 million, or 88 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.15 per share, compared with analysts' average estimate of $1.04, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales climbed 11.5 per cent to $812.5 million, but narrowly missed analysts' expectations of $812.6 million.

Shares in the company surged as much as five per cent at the market open Thursday.