Dominion Diamond agrees to US$1.2B friendly takeover by Washington Companies

Dominion Diamond Corp (DDC.TO), the world's third-largest diamond producer by market value,has agreed to a sweetened takeover offer of US$1.2 billion from The Washington Companies.

Dominion said Washington Companies will acquire all of its outstanding common shares for US$14.25 per share in cash, higher than the U.S.-based company's earlier offer of US$13.50 per share.

Washington Companies, founded by industrialist and entrepreneur Dennis Washington, has mining, industrial and transportation businesses across North America.

Dominion launched the sales process in March following an unsolicited US$1.1 billion approach from Dennis.

Dominion, which owns a majority stake in the Ekati mine and minority share of the nearby Diavik mine in Northwest Territories, rejected Washington's initial advance, saying it undervalued the company.

“We are excited to work with their team to extend the mine life of the Ekati mine and continue partnering with Rio Tinto in the operation of the Diavik mine, while maintaining long-term employment for Dominion employees,” Washington Companies President Lawrence Simkins said in a statement.

U.S.-listed shares of Dominion were up 4 percent in premarket trading on Monday.

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2017, Dominion said. Dominion will be required to pay Washington $43.9 million in case of a deal cancellation.

Reuters reported on Friday that Dominion was in advanced and friendly talks with Washington Companies.

- with files from BNN