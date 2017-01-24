Don Lato, president of Padlock Investment Management



Focus: North American equities

MARKET OUTLOOK

Equity markets have enjoyed the benefits of upward multiple revisions over the last few years and can no longer be considered “cheap.” That being said, Padlock remains constructive on equities, particularly those companies than can deliver strong earnings growth over this year and next.

There is obviously great uncertainty in the early days of the Trump presidency and markets generally don’t like uncertainty, so stock selection and portfolio construction become very important. Investors should probably expect a volatile year and the risk/reward of equities versus bonds in a low, but a rising rate environment still favours equity exposure in line with an investor’s long-term objectives.



TOP PICKS

PAREX RESOURCES (PXT.TO) – Last purchase last week at $15.71

Parex has a number of ongoing exploration plays in Colombia that have yet to reach their full potential. The company will have an active exploration and development program in the first half of 2017 that will be entirely funded from their current cash flow.

From just over 10,000 boe*/day of production in 2012, Parex is guiding production to be just under 30,000 boe/day in 2017 with further growth to 35,000 boe/day next year. At those levels of production, cash flow estimates grow from $1.23 per share in 2016 to $2.37 per share for 2017. With a debt-free balance sheet, exploration potential that could exceed their own guidance and cash flow multiples below their peer group, even after a 66 per cent return, Parex can still be a big contributor to the returns of the small-cap portfolio.

*Barrels of oil equivalent

BORGWARNER INC. (BWA.N) – Latest purchase in early November at $35.80

BorgWarner is a key supplier to the auto industry in meeting their goals of achieving more stringent emission and fuel economy standards. Investor worries over the company’s exposure to combustion engines have held the stock back over the last couple of years in spite of the fact that BWA is also exposed to hybrid and electric vehicles. Those worries may be overdone since BWA’s non-combustion exposure is growing and the stock is trading at multiples well below its historical average.

The stock is trading at just over 11 times fiscal 2017 earnings, which is well below the company’s five-year average multiple of 14 times earnings. Analysts continue to be cautious and their estimates continue to be below the company’s guidance. The stock has performed well since being added to the portfolio in October, but the low valuation due to the lowered and potentially misguided expectations continues to provide an excellent entry point for the stock.

WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES INC. (WGO.N) – Latest purchase early January at $33.00

Winnebago is an American icon synonymous with motorhomes. The company has been the top-selling motorhome brand every year since 1974. The RV lifestyle continues to remain popular with consumers and the prime target age audience continues to grow as more and more baby boomers enter retirement age. Winnebago management successfully managed the company through the recession and has a healthy balance sheet and no debt.

The stock is trading at price/earnings (P/E) multiple of 13.5 times August 2017 earnings and just 11.5 times August 2018 earnings with an estimated year-over-year growth rate of 18 per cent. Winnebago has recently completed the acquisition of Grand Design Inc., one of the leading players in the luxury towable RV market. The addition of its product line, combined with incorporating the manufacturing “best practices” of Grand Design, should help to propel the company in achieving those estimated earnings targets. In spite of the fourth-quarter rise in the stock price, the current level offers a great entry point for long-term growth.



DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND PXT Y Y Y BWA N N Y WGO Y Y Y



PAST PICKS: JANUARY 27, 2016

APPLE (AAPL.O)

Then: $93.42

Now: $120.03

Return: +28.48%

TR: +31.34%

AECON GROUP (ARE.TO)

Then: $13.63

Now: $15.72

Return: +15.33%

TR: +18.60%

PAREX RESOURCES (PXT.TO)

Then: $9.23

Now: $15.23

Return: +65.00%

TR: +65.00%

TOTAL RETURN AVERAGE: +38.31%



DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND AAPL Y Y Y ARE Y Y Y PXT Y Y Y



PERFORMANCE SPORTS GROUP (PSGLQ.PK)

Performance Sports Group was one of my Top Picks in April of last year. I sold the stock in December at US$1.70.



FUND PROFILE: PADLOCK GROWTH COMPOSITE

The Padlock Growth Composite is the amalgamated return for all clients under Padlock’s management for the full calendar year in 2016 that are in a mandate of 100 per cent equities with the benchmark noted below. There are 15 clients and a total of $22.2 million in the accounts. The exact weightings of the accounts are not 100 per cent identical but based off a model whose weights are shown below. The returns are actual client returns, not model returns.

Here are the numbers for the Padlock Growth Composite compared to its benchmark, which is 50 per cent of the S&P/TSX Total Return Index and 50 per cent of the S&P 500 Total Return Index in Canadian dollars. Figures are to December 31, 2016.

1 month: Padlock 1.8%, Benchmark 1.8%

1 year: Padlock 20.2%, Benchmark 14.8%

3 years: Padlock 15.2%, Benchmark 12.1%

Padlock’s returns are total returns net of fees.



TOP HOLDINGS AND WEIGHTINGS

Apple: 7.1% Alphabet A & C: 6.8% Parex Resources: 6.5% New Flyer Industries: 4.6% Visa: 4.5%