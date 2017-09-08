2h ago
Don Vialoux's Top Picks: September 8, 2017
BNN.ca Staff
Don Vialoux, technical analyst at TimingTheMarket.ca and EquityClock.com
FOCUS: Technical analysis and seasonal investing
MARKET OUTLOOK
North American equity markets have just entered the weakest month of the year. ‘Tis the season when an unexpected event triggers greater volatility until the middle of October!
TOP PICKS
FIRST TRUST NATURAL GAS ETF (FCG.US)
Seasonal influences for natural gas turns positive in the third week in September. “Gassy” stocks historically respond to higher natural gas prices from the third week in September to the second week in December.
BMO JUNIOR GAS INDEX ETF (ZJN.TO)
Units represent a diversified basket of junior “gassy” stocks and oil service stocks. Canadian “gassy” stocks are not impacted by major U.S. weather events (e.g. Hurricanes Harvey and Irma). Units are outperforming the TSX and S&P500 and show positive short-term momentum indicators.
CASH
Volatile markets between now and mid-October suggests caution by holding a healthy position in cash.
PAST PICKS: JUNE 2, 2017
FIRST TRUST HEALTH CARE ALPHADEX FUND ETF (FXH.US) (FHH.TO in Canada)
- Then: $65.86
- Now: $67.31
- Return: 2.20%
- Total return: 2.20%
IA CLARINGTON SARBIT U.S. EQUITY FUND
- Then: $5.50
- Now: $5.56
- Return: 1.14%
- Total return: 1.14%
CASH
TOTAL RETURN AVERAGE: 1.11%
