Doug Grieve's Top Picks: April 4, 2017
BNN.ca Staff
Market Call Tonight for Tuesday, April 4, 2017
Doug Grieve, portfolio manager at Slater Asset Management
Focus: Preferred shares
MARKET OUTLOOK
I discuss the developments of the Canadian preferred shares market over the last couple of years, specifically:
- Fixed-reset preferred shares: what they are and the history of them
- Sharp drop in oil price in 2015, Bank of Canada’s commitment to cutting rates, and how deflation affected the preferred share market
- Buying opportunity that occurred late early 2016 — and the remarkable recovery
- Where we go from here, with respect to opportunities in the space
TOP PICKS
FORTIS PREFERRED SHARES, SERIES H (FTS.PR.H)
ENBRIDGE PREFERRED SHARE (ENB.PR.V)
BANK OF MONTREAL NON-CUMULATIVE 5-YEAR RATE RESET CLASS B (BMO.PR.C)
|DISCLOSURE
|PERSONAL
|FAMILY
|PORTFOLIO/FUND
|FTS.PR.H
|N
|N
|Y
|ENB.PR.V
|N
|N
|Y
|BMO.PR.C
|N
|N
|N
