Doug Grieve, portfolio manager at Slater Asset Management

Focus: Preferred shares

_______________________________________________________________

MARKET OUTLOOK

I discuss the developments of the Canadian preferred shares market over the last couple of years, specifically:

Fixed-reset preferred shares: what they are and the history of them

Sharp drop in oil price in 2015, Bank of Canada’s commitment to cutting rates, and how deflation affected the preferred share market

Buying opportunity that occurred late early 2016 — and the remarkable recovery

Where we go from here, with respect to opportunities in the space

TOP PICKS

Doug Grieve's Top Picks Doug Grieve, portfolio manager at Slater Asset Management, shares his tiop picks: Fortis Preferred Shares, Series H, Enbridge Preferred Share, and BMO Non-Cumulative 5-year Rate Reset Class B.

FORTIS PREFERRED SHARES, SERIES H (FTS.PR.H)

ENBRIDGE PREFERRED SHARE (ENB.PR.V)

BANK OF MONTREAL NON-CUMULATIVE 5-YEAR RATE RESET CLASS B (BMO.PR.C)



DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND FTS.PR.H N N Y ENB.PR.V N N Y BMO.PR.C N N N