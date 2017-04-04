Doug Grieve, portfolio manager at Slater Asset Management

Focus: Preferred shares
MARKET OUTLOOK
I discuss the developments of the Canadian preferred shares market over the last couple of years, specifically:

  • Fixed-reset preferred shares: what they are and the history of them
  • Sharp drop in oil price in 2015, Bank of Canada’s commitment to cutting rates, and how deflation affected the preferred share market
  • Buying opportunity that occurred late early 2016 — and the remarkable recovery
  • Where we go from here, with respect to opportunities in the space

TOP PICKS

FORTIS PREFERRED SHARES, SERIES H (FTS.PR.H)

ENBRIDGE PREFERRED SHARE (ENB.PR.V)

BANK OF MONTREAL NON-CUMULATIVE 5-YEAR RATE RESET CLASS B (BMO.PR.C)
 

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND
FTS.PR.H N N Y
ENB.PR.V N N Y
BMO.PR.C N N N


